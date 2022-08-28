Trial of Margate firefighter linked to health care fraud resuming Monday

CAMDEN — The trial of a Margate firefighter accused of participating in a scheme that defrauded state health insurance will continue Monday with testimony from a South Jersey doctor who filled prescriptions tied to the scandal.

Dr. John Gaffney, of Margate, testified Thursday before proceedings against Thomas Sher, of Northfield, were paused at about 2 p.m.

William Hickman, a Linwood resident who will be sentenced for spearheading the scandal this fall, testified Thursday he had Gaffney and a doctor's associate fill hundreds of prescriptions for compound medications as a way to make money from commission spawned from health insurance reimbursement.

The scheme involved recruiters, more than a dozen of their subordinates and at least two out-of-state pharmacies that conspired to defraud the New Jersey state health benefit plan by having public employees submit claims with their health insurance provider for specially made, or “compounded” medications that they didn’t need.

The conspirators had capitalized on the fact that New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Plan and School Employee Health Benefit Plans both generously reimbursed pharmacies for these medications. Prosecutors say the ring collected the reimbursements, using some of the profit to pay kickbacks to doctors and employees who’d submitted the prescription, according to court documents.

The scheme took place from July 2014 to April 2016.

Thomas Sher's brothers, John Sher and Michael Sher, have been linked to the scheme. John and Michael Sher have both pleaded guilty to their involvement.

Hickman, 46, pleaded guilty in June 2020 to defrauding state insurance programs and other insurers out of more than $50 million. He is set to be sentenced Oct. 18.