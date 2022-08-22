Trial for Northfield man charged in federal compounding fraud case begins

CAMDEN — A trial for an Atlantic County man charged with participating in a healthcare fraud scheme is set to begin this week in Federal Court.

The trial of Northfield resident Thomas Sher is expected to begin Wednesday, a court official said.

Sher's case was set to begin Aug. 19, but was delayed until this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, according to court documents.

As of last summer, more than 45 people had been charged in the case, with 30 pleading guilty and three being sentenced. William Hickman, who authorities descripted as the leader of the scheme, pleaded guilty in June 2020 to defrauding state health benefits programs and other insurers out of more than $50 million. Hickman is awaiting sentencing.

The jury selection process for Sher's trial began Monday, where prospective jurors were vetted through a questionnaire. They'll be narrowed to a selected few Tuesday, with opening arguments before U.S. District Court Judge Robert B. Kugler anticipated to begin Wednesday morning in Camden, a court official said.

Sher is accused of participating in a massive healthcare fraud scheme in which prescriptions for unnecessary compounded medications were filled. Pharmacies that prepped the medications were given generous reimbursements that were later paid to a network of doctors, recruiters and employees taking part in the scheme, prosecutors previously have said.

Sher's brother, John Sher, 40, of Margate, and Christopher Broccoli, 50, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to commit health care fraud for their involvement in the scheme.

John Sher and Broccoli could each spend up to 10 years in prison and be ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or losses from their offenses, when they are sentenced.

The Sher brothers, both of whom are Margate firefighters, are two of several from South Jersey accused in March 2019 for taking part in a $50 million fraud scheme that went after payouts for compounded cream medications supplied through state health benefits plans.

Proceedings for all five men have been disrupted throughout the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, Brian Pugh, 45, of Absecon, and Thomas Schallus, 45, of Northfield, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit health care fraud before Kugler last month.

Pugh and Schallus each face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense. Schallus is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 14, and Pugh is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 17.