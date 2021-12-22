 Skip to main content
Trenton woman charged in fatal June 2020 Hammonton crash
Trenton woman charged in fatal June 2020 Hammonton crash

A Trenton woman has been arrested in a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred in June 2020 in Hammonton, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.

Taquaysha Bell, 29, was arrested Dec. 15 at her home by detectives of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, Shill said in a news release. She was charged with vehicular homicide and assault by auto.

At 11:07 p.m. June 19, 2020, Bell, driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling west on the White Horse Pike when she entered the oncoming lane and struck a 2003 Honda Civic operated by Michael Luko, of Mays Landing.

Luko, 53, was an officer with the New Jersey Human Services Police Department who was heading home from work, Shill said. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, where he was pronounced dead early the next day.

Following Bell's arrest last week, she was turned over to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and Hammonton Police Department for processing.

