Trenton woman charged in fatal June 2020 Hammonton crash

A Trenton woman has been arrested in a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred in June 2020 in Hammonton, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.
Taquaysha Bell, 29, was arrested Dec. 15 at her home by detectives of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, Shill said in a news release. She was charged with vehicular homicide and assault by auto.
At 11:07 p.m. June 19, 2020, Bell, driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling west on the White Horse Pike when she entered the oncoming lane and struck a 2003 Honda Civic operated by Michael Luko, of Mays Landing.
Luko, 53, was an officer with the New Jersey Human Services Police Department who was heading home from work, Shill said. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, where he was pronounced dead early the next day.
Following Bell's arrest last week, she was turned over to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and Hammonton Police Department for processing.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.