Trenton woman charged in death of Human Services officer to return to jail after second accident

MAYS LANDING — A Trenton woman charged in the death of a state Human Services police officer must return to jail after she was charged in a second crash last month, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant on Friday revoked the release of Taquaysha Bell, 30, who was involved in the 2020 crash that killed off-duty New Jersey Human Services Police Officer Michael Luko Sr., the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Bell, 30, has been indicted on charges of vehicular homicide and assault by auto in that case.

At 11:07 p.m. June 19, 2020, Bell was traveling west on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton when she entered the oncoming lane and struck a 2003 Honda Civic operated by Luko, 53, of Mays Landing, who was on his way home from work, authorities said.

Luko was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, where he was pronounced dead early the next day.

Trenton woman charged in fatal June 2020 Hammonton crash Taquaysha Bell, 29, was arrested Dec. 15 at her home by detectives of the Mercer County Pros…

Bell and rear passenger Chanelle Morgan were transported to AtlantiCare’s City Campus in Atlantic City, where Bell was treated and her blood taken for a toxicology test. Morgan underwent surgery. Two male passengers were also taken to the hospital, but neither required medical attention, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

On Dec. 21, 2021, Bell was released from jail pending trial, over the state’s objection. On Aug. 19, Bell was involved in another motor vehicle accident in Trenton, where she injured a bicyclist and left the scene, the Prosecutor's Office said. As a result, Bell was charged with failing to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury.

Based on those violations, the state moved to have Bell’s release revoked and requested she remain incarcerated pending trial in the vehicular homicide case, the Prosecutor's Office said. Garrabrant granted the state’s motion, stating that Bell’s conduct is a danger to the community.

Bell’s next court date in the Atlantic County case is scheduled for Oct. 28.