Trenton man caught with stolen guns in Atlantic City, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A Trenton man was charged with possession of two stolen handguns Wednesday, police said.

Anthony Matthews, 30, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, certain person not to possess a weapon, receiving stolen property and possession of hollow-point ammunition. He is being held in the Atlantic County jail.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Wisteria Road at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a man being threatened by another with a handgun, police said Friday in a news release.

Two officers who responded found Matthews at the scene walking away from his car, police said. Matthews matched a description of the suspect, as did his vehicle.

Officers searched Matthews' bag and found two loaded handguns, both of which were reported stolen from other states, police said.