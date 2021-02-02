 Skip to main content
Trenton man caught with illegal gun in Stafford Township
0 comments

Trenton man caught with illegal gun in Stafford Township

Stafford Township Police logo
FILE PHOTO

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A Trenton man was arrested Monday after he showed up at a local hospital with a stolen gun, police said Tuesday.

About 5:50 p.m. Monday, police responded to Southern Ocean Medical Center after they were alerted of an individual with a handgun, police said in a news release.

Patrolman Sean Kenny and Detective Erik Smithman determined Robert L. Goldware was in possession of a stolen gun from Folcroft, Pennsylvania, police said.

In addition to the gun, Goldware, 29, had a large-capacity magazine, police said.

He also had an outstanding warrant out of Westampton Township, Burlington County, for robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.

Goldware was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons, receiving stolen property and possession of prohibited weapons and devices. He was sent to the Ocean County jail pending court.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

