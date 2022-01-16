Trafficking victims take many shapes, law enforcement says

"The problem has become more insidious as the ongoing substance use disorder epidemic presents a vulnerability in many victims for human traffickers to exploit," said Coffina.

But anyone can be a target for traffickers, warns Kate Lee, executive director of the New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

"There are certainly vulnerabilities, but as a message, the coalition tries to make it clear that this can happen to anyone. It can happen anywhere. When I say anyone we're also talking it could be labor and sex trafficking. It can be a male, female, it can be any race, anybody. There is no group that we are targeting with our message particularly, we target everybody," said Lee. "Oftentimes, you find that if people understand about human trafficking, they have sometimes even increased understanding about the other types of exploitation or abuse that can happen to people."

Lee said labor trafficking is just as problematic as sex trafficking. Victims are coerced into work or service through debt bondage or the promise of coming to this country to make a better life for themselves.