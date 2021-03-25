 Skip to main content
Tractor stolen from Bridgeton
032621_nws_tractor

Bridgeton police say this 1988 Ford 445A tractor was stolen from Rosenhayn Avenue last week.

 Bridgeton police / provided

BRIDGETON — Police are asking for the public's help locating a tractor that was stolen last week.

The 1988 Ford 445A tractor was stolen from Rosenhayn Avenue sometime after March 15, police said Thursday in a Facebook post.

Anyone who has seen the tractor, knows its whereabouts or has information that could lead to its recovery can contact Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-497-4541 or yoshiokam@cityofbridgeton.com, or text tip411.

— Molly Shelly

