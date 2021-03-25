Tractor stolen from Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — Police are asking for the public's help locating a tractor that was stolen last week.
The 1988 Ford 445A tractor was stolen from Rosenhayn Avenue sometime after March 15, police said Thursday in a Facebook post.
Anyone who has seen the tractor, knows its whereabouts or has information that could lead to its recovery can contact Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-497-4541 or yoshiokam@cityofbridgeton.com, or text tip411.
Molly Shelly
