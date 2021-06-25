Toms River woman indicted for leaving 3 dogs to die in Lacey

On Nov. 11, 2019, police responded to a Lacey Township home for a report that dogs had possibly been abandoned there. Upon arrival, officers determined the house was abandoned and found the remains of three dogs, Billhimer said.

An investigation by township police and the county prosecutor's office revealed that Allissa DeStefano was responsible for the care of the dogs and had abandoned them in the residence, which resulted in their deaths, Billhimer said. She was arrested without incident, processed in Lacey Township and was released on a summons pending a future court date.