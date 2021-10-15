Toms River woman gets probation for leaving dogs to die in Lacey Township

A Toms River woman will serve two years' probation and perform 60 days of community service after leaving three dogs to die at a home in Lacey Township, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Allissa DeStefano, 30, was sentenced by Judge Rochelle Gizinski after pleading guilty in July to animal cruelty. DeStefano is additionally banned from owning animals, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a news release.
The state had argued for DeStefano to serve 364 days in jail, Billhimer said.
On Nov. 11, 2019, Lacey Township police responded to a home for a report that dogs had possibly been abandoned in the residence. Upon arrival, the officers determined the house was indeed abandoned and discovered the remains of three dogs. Detectives from Lacey Township and the Prosecutor’s Office found DeStefano was responsible for the care of the dogs and had abandoned them in the residence, which resulted in their deaths.
