Toms River woman admits leaving dogs to die in Lacey Township

A 30-year-old Toms River woman has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Friday.
Allissa DeStefano was responsible for the care of three dogs found dead at a Lacey Township residence in 2019. Her sentencing will be Sept. 24, and the state will seek a term of 364 days in jail as a condition of probation.
On Nov. 11, 2019, police responded to the Lacey home for a report that dogs had been abandoned there. Upon arrival, officers determined the house was abandoned and found the remains of three dogs, Billhimer said.
Authorities said DeStefano was responsible for the care of the dogs and had abandoned them in the residence, which resulted in their deaths.
She was indicted on three counts of animal cruelty last month.
