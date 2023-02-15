STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A Toms River man is accused of stealing building materials from a business in Manahawkin, police said Wednesday.
Jesse Vonderlinden, 39, was arrested Wednesday after he was seen leaving the Universal Supply Company on East Bay Road by police. Officers were called there after the owner told police security cameras spotted Vonderlinden in the business' supply yard, police said in a news release.
Vonderlinden is accused of removing $38,000 worth of building materials between Jan. 13 and Saturday. He is charged with burglary, criminal attempt of theft and criminal mischief.
Vonderlinden was taken to the Ocean County jail.
It's unclear whether Vonderlinden had ties to the business.
— Eric Conklin
