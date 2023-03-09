ATLANTIC CITY — State Police are looking for a fugitive originally from the city wanted on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and weapons violations.
Jordan Ragland, 31, is described as a Black male who is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 and has black hair and brown eyes, police said on Thursday.
Ragland is known to have ties to New Bern, North Carolina.
Anyone with information about Ragland is asked to contact the Fugitive Unit's hotline at 1-800-437-7839 or fugitiveinformation@njsp.org.
