Tips sought to solve Bridgeton man's apparent assault

Bridgeton police
Press archives

BRIDGETON — Authorities are investigating an apparent assault that caused a 38-year-old city man to periodically become unconscious.

City police were called to the Super Dollar Store in the 130 block of Irving Avenue for a medical emergency around 8:36 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the unidentified man with a severe head injury and bruising on his upper body being treated by emergency medical services, police said Monday in a news release.

Because the man was losing consciousness, authorities were unable to get a statement from him before he was transported to Christiana Medical Center, in Delaware, police said.

A bystander told officers they found the man nearby behind a home in the 200 block of Bank Street.

Anyone with information about the case should immediately contact city police Detective Tom Garofolo Rammel at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with city police online by visiting bpd.tips.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

