BRIDGETON — Police are asking for tips from the public to find a group of juveniles who assault of a 15-year-old boy Thursday night.
The teenager was walking on Spruce Street when he was jumped by several juveniles, police said. He was struck in the head multiple times with what he believed to be a gun, police said in a news release.
The group tried to steal the teenager's cell phone.
Police say one juvenile involved in the assault was wearing a black-and-white jacket and ski mask, and another was wearing all-black clothing with an orange ski mask.
The victim was brought to Inspira Medical Center Vineland. Police did not describe the extent of his injuries.
Anyone with information about the attack or who may have seen it is asked to contact Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can also be shared with police by visiting their website.
