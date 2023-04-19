State Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate fraudulent use of a personal check stolen from a Cape May County resident.
The suspects were caught on an ATM camera in Providence, Rhode Island, depositing a stolen $7,602 check into a bank account, State Police said. Troopers obtained footage of the suspects making more fraudulent deposits at ATMs in Narragansett and Center Falls in Rhode Island.
The check belonged to a Cape May County resident, Lt. Lawrence Peele said.
Anyone with information can call State Police at the Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.
