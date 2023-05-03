State Police are seeking tips that could lead to find a person suspected in a late-March ACME Markets thief.
A man, described as white, entered the Seaville ACME on March 27, spending several minutes inside before leaving over $100 worth of stolen scallops, police said on Tuesday.
After leaving the Seaville location, the man went to another ACME in Avalon, stealing scallops from there, as well.
The man was seen leaving the store in a white or silver Ford F-150, possibly in the 2004-2008 model year.
Police ask anyone with information about the thefts to contact their Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.
