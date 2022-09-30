 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tips sought to help nab suspected Upper Township patio thief

Upper Township Patio

State Police say a man wearing a black shirt and beanie left the Seaville ACME on July 26 with stolen patio furniture.

 New Jersey State Police, provided

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police in Cape May Court are looking for tips that could help them catch a man who stole patio furniture over summer.

On July 26, a white man wearing a black shirt and beanie removed the furniture from the Seaville ACME store, police said.

Footage caught the man driving from the store in a white Dodge Ram pickup fit with a windshield sticker that reads "Salt Life," police said.

Tips about the case should be given to Trooper William Scott in the Woodbine barracks by calling 609-861-5698.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

