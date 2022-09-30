Tips sought to help nab suspected Upper Township patio thief

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police in Cape May Court are looking for tips that could help them catch a man who stole patio furniture over summer.
On July 26, a white man wearing a black shirt and beanie removed the furniture from the Seaville ACME store, police said.
Footage caught the man driving from the store in a white Dodge Ram pickup fit with a windshield sticker that reads "Salt Life," police said.
Tips about the case should be given to Trooper William Scott in the Woodbine barracks by calling 609-861-5698.
Anonymous tips are welcome.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.