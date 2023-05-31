Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRIDGETON — A man robbed a drugstore of about $5,100 in cash Monday night, police said.

Officers were called to the Walgreens at 25 E. Broad St. at 10:14 p.m. after the man left the store with the money, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Employees said the man entered the store as it was preparing to close, asking to use its restroom. Shortly after, he approached a cashier with a gun, demanding money from the register, police said.

Part of the man's interaction appeared to have been recorded by security footage.

Police described the suspect as an approximately 6-foot-tall Black man with a stocky build. He was wearing a tan Nike hoodie with black lining and zippers, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Anyone with additional information can call police at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips also can be shared at bpdops.com/tip/new.