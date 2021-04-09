 Skip to main content
Three wanted in Middle Township stabbing
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The police are trying to locate three people involved in a Thursday evening stabbing that hospitalized a man.

Around 6:32 p.m., officers responded to Cooks Beach Road for a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Upon arrival, the officers found the 22-year-old man who had been stabbed in the back. He was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center.

An investigation revealed that a silver Mazda 3 sedan, with temporary registration from Delaware, was involved in the incident, police said. The suspects were described as a Hispanic male and two Hispanic females.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is advised to contact the Middle Township Police Department at (609)465-8700.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

