Three wanted in Middle Township stabbing

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The police are trying to locate three people involved in a Thursday evening stabbing that hospitalized a man.
Around 6:32 p.m., officers responded to Cooks Beach Road for a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Upon arrival, the officers found the 22-year-old man who had been stabbed in the back. He was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center.
An investigation revealed that a silver Mazda 3 sedan, with temporary registration from Delaware, was involved in the incident, police said. The suspects were described as a Hispanic male and two Hispanic females.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is advised to contact the Middle Township Police Department at (609)465-8700.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
