Three Pleasantville residents arrested for possession of over 900 bags of suspected heroin

PLEASANTVILLE — Three residents were arrested and charged with operating a house for the production of suspected heroin, said police Monday.
The city police's department of criminal investigations bureau with assistance by members of the New Jersey State Police / Division of Criminal Justice Atlantic City Task Force executed a search warrant Monday in the 700 block of West Adams Avennue, said Capt. Matthew Hartman in written statement.
A warrant resulted from an investigation into controlled dangerous substance, also known as CDS, sales led by Det. Hailema Leach, Hartman said.
The initial entry was conducted by members of the Atlantic County Regional SWAT Team, Hartman said. Upon execution of the search warrant, detectives located approximately 930 bags of suspected heroin, over an ounce of suspected cocaine, more than $30,000 and a .40 caliber handgun, which was loaded with hollow-point rounds, Hartman said.
The gun was reported stolen from Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, Hartman said.
Taken into custody were Carmen Jordan, 60, Sergio Jordan, 39, and Kenneth Gray, 32, all of whom lived in the West Adams Avenue home, Hartman said.
The three adults were processed and put in the Atlantic County Jail pending detention hearings, Hartman said.
According to Hartman, all three were charged with: maintaining / operating a CDS production facility; manufacture / distribute CDS; manufacture / distribute CDS with possession with intent to distribute heroin / cocaine; CDS manufacture / distribute with intent to more than .5 ounces, but less than 5 ounces; and unlawful possession weapon-handguns without permit.
Other criminal charges for the trio are: possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose — firearm; endangering abuse / neglect of a child by a caretaker; money laundering; forgery-possession of forgery devices; receiving stolen property — known property stolen value between $500 and $74,999; and prohibited weapons and devices — large capacity ammo, Hartman said.
