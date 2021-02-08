Three Pleasantville residents arrested for possession of over 900 bags of suspected heroin

PLEASANTVILLE — Three residents were arrested and charged with operating a house for the production of suspected heroin, said police Monday.

The city police's department of criminal investigations bureau with assistance by members of the New Jersey State Police / Division of Criminal Justice Atlantic City Task Force executed a search warrant Monday in the 700 block of West Adams Avennue, said Capt. Matthew Hartman in written statement.

A warrant resulted from an investigation into controlled dangerous substance, also known as CDS, sales led by Det. Hailema Leach, Hartman said.

The initial entry was conducted by members of the Atlantic County Regional SWAT Team, Hartman said. Upon execution of the search warrant, detectives located approximately 930 bags of suspected heroin, over an ounce of suspected cocaine, more than $30,000 and a .40 caliber handgun, which was loaded with hollow-point rounds, Hartman said.

The gun was reported stolen from Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, Hartman said.

Pleasantville woman shot Sunday night in the city PLEASANTVILLE — A 54-year-old female city resident was shot in both legs with one bullet Sun…

Taken into custody were Carmen Jordan, 60, Sergio Jordan, 39, and Kenneth Gray, 32, all of whom lived in the West Adams Avenue home, Hartman said.