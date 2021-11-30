Three men shot in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Three men were shot Monday night in the 1200 block of Drexel Avenue, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police responded to a gunshot alert at 10:41 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting but did not immediately locate the victims, police said in a news release.

Police later identified two of the men, a 25-year-old and a 46-year-old, both of whom were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. The third victim, 49, brought himself to the emergency room for treatment.

None of their injuries was life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shootings can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.