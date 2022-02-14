Three kids hurt in Middle Township school bus crash

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Three students on a school bus suffered minor injures Monday when the bus was struck by a tractor-trailer.
The crash at Court House-South Dennis Road and Goshen-Swainton Road was reported to police at 2:45 p.m.
First responders attended to the truck driver, the bus driver and the three students reporting injuries, police said in a news release. There were 10 students total on the bus.
Police found the bus driver made an illegal U-turn and was struck by the truck, which was northbound on Court House-South Dennis Road. The bus driver was given a ticket for the illegal maneuver, police said.
The Middle Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inspira Emergency Medical Services, Goshen Volunteer Fire Company, Cape May Court House Volunteer Fire Company and Cape May County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.