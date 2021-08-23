 Skip to main content
Three injured, summons issued in Saturday crash on Route 72
Three injured, summons issued in Saturday crash on Route 72

Stafford crash

A 2014 Hyundai operated by a Maple Shade man is damaged after a 17-year-old driver crashed into the rear side of the car, which was stopped waiting to turn left off of Route 72 near Hull Road around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. Three people - both drivers and a passenger - were injured in the crash.

 Claire Lowe

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A teenager has been charged with careless driving after crashing her car into another car on Route 72 Saturday afternoon, causing injuries, Stafford Township police said.

The 17-year-old girl was driving east on the highway when her car crashed into the rear of another car waiting to make a left turn into a shopping plaza.

The crash occurred at 12:33 p.m. near the intersection of Hull Road. 

The teen driver and the driver of the other vehicle, as well as his passenger, were take to nearby hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

