Three injured, summons issued in Saturday crash on Route 72

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A teenager has been charged with careless driving after crashing her car into another car on Route 72 Saturday afternoon, causing injuries, Stafford Township police said.

The 17-year-old girl was driving east on the highway when her car crashed into the rear of another car waiting to make a left turn into a shopping plaza.

The crash occurred at 12:33 p.m. near the intersection of Hull Road.

The teen driver and the driver of the other vehicle, as well as his passenger, were take to nearby hospitals for treatment of injuries.

