Three charged in Middle Township drug bust

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Three township residents were charged Monday following an investigation into illegal drug activity in Cape May County.
Joel Quintana-Medina, 42, Frankie Sola, 39, and Zulmarie Arroyo, 20, all of whom live in the township's Rio Grande section, are each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and distribution of a CDS, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release Wednesday.
Quintana-Medina and Sola were taken to county jail. Arroyo was released on a summons pending a future court date, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The arrests were made following an investigation into illegal drug distribution that targeted Quintana-Medina, the Prosecutor's Office said.
On Monday, the Prosecutor's Office, with help from other agencies, executed a search warrant on Quintana-Medina's home, located in a trailer park in the 100 block of N. Fifth Street. Inside, teams recovered over one ounce of cocaine and more than 250 bags of heroin, the Prosecutor's Office said.
People are also reading…
Additionally, authorities found about $4,500, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says a person convicted of a second-degree crime similar to what the three are accused of could face five to 10 years in State Prison.
Prosecutor Sutherland advises that persons convicted of second-degree crimes are subject to a term of imprisonment of 5 to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.