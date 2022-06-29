Three charged in Middle Township drug bust

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Three township residents were charged Monday following an investigation into illegal drug activity in Cape May County.

Joel Quintana-Medina, 42, Frankie Sola, 39, and Zulmarie Arroyo, 20, all of whom live in the township's Rio Grande section, are each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and distribution of a CDS, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Quintana-Medina and Sola were taken to county jail. Arroyo was released on a summons pending a future court date, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The arrests were made following an investigation into illegal drug distribution that targeted Quintana-Medina, the Prosecutor's Office said.

On Monday, the Prosecutor's Office, with help from other agencies, executed a search warrant on Quintana-Medina's home, located in a trailer park in the 100 block of N. Fifth Street. Inside, teams recovered over one ounce of cocaine and more than 250 bags of heroin, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Additionally, authorities found about $4,500, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says a person convicted of a second-degree crime similar to what the three are accused of could face five to 10 years in State Prison.

