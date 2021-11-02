3 teens charged with assaulting delivery driver in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — A stick shift stymied three 15-year-olds trying to steal a delivery driver's vehicle, but it didn't stop them from roughing up the driver, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a carjacking involving a food delivery driver Monday at 305 W. Washington Ave., Lt. Stacey Schlachter said in a statement.

One of the teens entered the driver's side of the victim's vehicle, a 2006 Honda Civic, Schlachter said. A second juvenile entered the passenger side. The juveniles attempted to drive away with the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful due to a lack of familiarization with a stick shift, Schlachter said.

As the victim approached his vehicle, the juveniles exited the car and started assaulting the victim by punching him in various parts of his body, Schlachter said. A third juvenile quickly joined in and started punching and kicking the victim while the victim was on the ground.

The teens, two from Pleasantville and one from Atlantic City, were charged with carjacking, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit carjacking and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. They were sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.

