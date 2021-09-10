Three arrested, including 17-year-old victim, in Atlantic City shooting

Three people were arrested, including a juvenile that was shot, during an incident that occurred last week in the resort, Atlantic City police announced Friday.

At around 3 a.m. Sept. 4, officers responded to the first block of South Florida Avenue for a report of a person being shot, police said. Officers located the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Pleasantville, with a gunshot wound. While he was being treated, an officer located a loaded handgun near the victim.

The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division with non-life-threatening injuries. While being treated, he was found to be in possession of 200 bags of heroin and more than seven grams of cocaine, police said.

An investigation conducted by the Violent Crimes Unit identified Abu Rasheed, 28, of Atlantic City, and Eva Martinez, 29, of Egg Harbor City as the suspects.

On Friday morning, Special Investigations Section detectives located Rasheed and Martinez exiting an abandoned property in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, police said. They were arrested without incident. Rasheed was found in possession of a small amount of cocaine.