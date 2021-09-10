Three arrested, including 17-year-old victim, in Atlantic City shooting

Three people were arrested, including a juvenile that was shot, during an incident that occurred last week in the resort, Atlantic City police announced Friday.
At around 3 a.m. Sept. 4, officers responded to the first block of South Florida Avenue for a report of a person being shot, police said. Officers located the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Pleasantville, with a gunshot wound. While he was being treated, an officer located a loaded handgun near the victim.
The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division with non-life-threatening injuries. While being treated, he was found to be in possession of 200 bags of heroin and more than seven grams of cocaine, police said.
An investigation conducted by the Violent Crimes Unit identified Abu Rasheed, 28, of Atlantic City, and Eva Martinez, 29, of Egg Harbor City as the suspects.
On Friday morning, Special Investigations Section detectives located Rasheed and Martinez exiting an abandoned property in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, police said. They were arrested without incident. Rasheed was found in possession of a small amount of cocaine.
Detectives entered the property, which had been previously declared inhabitable, and found two handguns. All three handguns located in the investigation will be sent to New Jersey State Police crime laboratory for forensic analysis before additional charges are brought, police said.
Rasheed and Martinez were charged with two counts aggravated assault and one count each unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and conspiracy. Rasheed was also charged with attempted murder, certain person not to possess a weapon and possession of CDS. Rasheed and Martinez were remanded to Atlantic County Justice Facility.
The 17-year-old victim was charged with two counts each of possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS. he was released on a summons with a future court date.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
