Three arrested in Stafford Township after U.S. Customs intercepts packages of steroids, LSD

Stafford Township Police logo
FILE PHOTO

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police arrested three men this month in connection to three suspicious packages containing steroids and LSD.

James Balady, 55; Jason Benko, 18; and Andrew Garcia-Villiez, 32, all of the Manahawkin section of the township, were arrested and released pending court, police said.

Earlier this month, the Police Department's Drug Enforcement Unit was contacted by U.S. Postal Service inspectors about three packages that were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The packages were determined to contain steroids and LSD, police said. They were scheduled to be delivered to three residences in the township. Police secured search warrants for each of the residences.

On June 7, police arrested Balady, of Parker Street, and charged him with six counts of possession of steroids.

On June 16, police arrested Benko, of Hudson Street, and charged him with possession of LSD. Also that day, police arrested Garcia-Villiez, of Driftwood Avenue, and charged him with possession of steroids.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

