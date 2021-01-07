Three arrested for setting off fireworks on police car

ATLANTIC CITY — Two women and a man were arrested Tuesday after setting off fireworks on the hood of a city police car, police said.

Aisha Wimbish, 20, of Mt. Laurel, Naderiyah Levi, 23, of Darby, Pennsylvania, and Elton Paynter, 35, of Philadelphia, face charges of disorderly conduct and contempt after damaging the unoccupied police car in front of the Public Safety building.

Patrol officers responded to the front of the building at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday after an officer observed an explosion and smoke coming from a police car. An investigation through the department's Surveillance Center revealed it to be fireworks, police said.

A car pulled up to the police car and an occupant placed fireworks on the hood. The car sustained damage after the fireworks went off, police said.

After surveillance center personnel obtained a description of the car, a report was received of a similar car setting off fireworks at Michigan and Arctic avenues, police said. Officers Sandra Lino and Nicholas Grasso located it, and the three occupants were arrested.

Wimbish was charged with criminal attempt, conspiracy and disorderly conduct; Levi was charged with criminal attempt and disorderly conduct; and Paynter was charged with contempt of court.

All three were released on summonses.

