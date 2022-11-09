Threatening note puts Atlantic City school under shelter-in-place order

ATLANTIC CITY — A threatening note to a student resulted in the Texas Avenue School being put under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday, police said.
Officers responded to the school and investigated the incident in coordination with school administration. They found a former student had sent a message to a current student that was interpreted as threatening, police said in a news release.
Police interviewed the subject and his family and concluded there was no reason to believe a threat existed, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.
Students and faculty were safe throughout the incident, and students were dismissed at their regularly scheduled time, police said. Officers remained stationed at the school throughout the day.
