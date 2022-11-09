 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Threatening note puts Atlantic City school under shelter-in-place order

  • 0
atlantic county breaking carousel

The parents of the late Gabby Petito are suing Utah police for $50 million, alleging officers’ “negligence” led to their daughter’s murder.

ATLANTIC CITY — A threatening note to a student resulted in the Texas Avenue School being put under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to the school and investigated the incident in coordination with school administration. They found a former student had sent a message to a current student that was interpreted as threatening, police said in a news release.

Police interviewed the subject and his family and concluded there was no reason to believe a threat existed, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

Students and faculty were safe throughout the incident, and students were dismissed at their regularly scheduled time, police said. Officers remained stationed at the school throughout the day.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought in Kenya: Wildlife desappears as temperatures rise

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News