Threat against Wildwood Middle School unfounded, police say

WILDWOOD - City police said Monday morning that a threat against Wildwood Middle School was found not to be credible.
The Wildwood Police Department Detective Division began investigating the threat after receiving a report about it at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.
"The safety of our community, and especially our students, remains our number one priority," the Wildwood Police Department said in a statement, encouraging anyone to contact police immediately to report future threats.
Area schools have reported similar incidents over the past week.
Police from Atlantic City and Northfield were summoned to their local schools Friday for reported threats posted on social media, both of which were deemed not credible.
The day prior, a Snapchat photo with "HHS shooting 12/10/21" was brought to Egg Harbor Township High School's attention by a student. An investigation also deemed that threat invalid, according to Dr. Kim Gruccio, the school's principal.
