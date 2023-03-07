ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man is the third person to be arrested in the killing of an Atlantic City man in December, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Fuquan Moore, 20, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose in the Dec. 5 killing of Timothy Council Jr. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Police responded to a gunshot alert at 10:52 p.m. in the 600 block of Absecon Boulevard, where they found Council wounded by gunfire, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Council was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy from the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office showed Council died from his gunshot wound, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Police previously arrested Oquan Thomas, 18, of Atlantic City, and a 17-year-old city resident in Council's killing.

Authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips. They also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234, 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com.