Third person dies, second arrested in weekend mass shooting in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Millville woman succumbed to injuries sustained over the weekend in a mass shooting and was pronounced dead Monday, State Police said Tuesday.
Braylin Holmes was the third victim to die in the shooting. Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton, died from their injuries over the weekend. Holmes was pronounced dead at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.
State Police also on Tuesday announced the arrest of Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton. Dawkins was at a party at a private residence when the shooting occurred and has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, State Police said.
The investigation at this time does not reveal whether Dawkins is a suspected shooter, State Police said.
Kevin K. Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, previously was arrested in the shooting, State Police said.
Kevin Dawkins was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
BRIDGETON — A Bridgeton man was arrested Sunday in connection with a Saturday night shooting…
The shooting Saturday occurred at a '90s-themed house party attended by several hundred people, according to witnesses and statements from officials.
Kevin Dawkins was found hiding in the woods south of the Maplewood Gardens Apartments by Patrolman Dominic Pizzo, Bridgeton police said in a news release.
Pizzo found Kevin Dawkins after responding to calls about "suspicious possibly armed subjects in the area," police said.
Fairfield Mayor Benjamin Byrd Sr. pleaded with those who have information to come forward Monday.
"This goes out to the residents. They can do it and there should be hotlines available for you," he said Monday.
Anyone with information can call State Police at 856-451-0101 or visit the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office tip website at njccpo.org/tips.
