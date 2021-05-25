 Skip to main content
Third person dies, second arrested in weekend mass shooting in Fairfield Township
Third person dies, second arrested in weekend mass shooting in Fairfield Township

Mass Shooting

The scene where a mass shooting that killed a man, a woman, and injured 12 others at a house party Saturday night in Fairfield Township at Cumberland County Prosecutors Office Monday May 24, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy led a news conference on the mass shooting that killed a man, a woman, and injured 12 others at a house party Saturday night in Fairfield Township at Cumberland County Prosecutors Office Monday May 24, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Millville woman succumbed to injuries sustained over the weekend in a mass shooting and was pronounced dead Monday, State Police said Tuesday.

Braylin Holmes was the third victim to die in the shooting. Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton, died from their injuries over the weekend. Holmes was pronounced dead at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.

State Police also on Tuesday announced the arrest of Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton. Dawkins was at a party at a private residence when the shooting occurred and has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, State Police said.

The investigation at this time does not reveal whether Dawkins is a suspected shooter, State Police said.

Kevin K. Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, previously was arrested in the shooting, State Police said.

Kevin Dawkins was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The shooting Saturday occurred at a '90s-themed house party attended by several hundred people, according to witnesses and statements from officials.

Kevin Dawkins was found hiding in the woods south of the Maplewood Gardens Apartments by Patrolman Dominic Pizzo, Bridgeton police said in a news release.

Pizzo found Kevin Dawkins after responding to calls about "suspicious possibly armed subjects in the area," police said.

Fairfield Mayor Benjamin Byrd Sr. pleaded with those who have information to come forward Monday.

"This goes out to the residents. They can do it and there should be hotlines available for you," he said Monday.

Anyone with information can call State Police at 856-451-0101 or visit the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office tip website at njccpo.org/tips.

Kevin K. Dawkins

Dawkins

Kevin K. Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, was arrested in connection with Saturday's shooting in Fairfield Township that left 2 dead and 12 injured. Dawkins has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. 

Photo provided by Cumberland County Jail. 

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

