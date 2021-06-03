Third person charged in Fairfield Township shooting

A third person has been charged in the fatal house party shooting that occurred May 22 in Fairfield Township.

Larry McCrae, 39, of Bridgeton, was charged Thursday with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun after authorities recovered two guns linked to the shooting. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, the investigation does not reveal McCrae as a suspected shooter at the party.

McCrae will be held at the Cumberland County jail, and the state will move for his detention pending trial.

Kevin Elliot, 30, of Bridgeton, Asia Hester, 25, of Bridgeton, and Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville, died as a result of the shooting. Eleven others were injured.

State Police had previously arrested two people in connection with the shooting.

Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

Kevin K. Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Authorities have not said whether the men are related. Both were scheduled to appear in court this week, but their hearings have been delayed.

