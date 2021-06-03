 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third person charged in Fairfield Township shooting
0 comments
top story

Third person charged in Fairfield Township shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party

Three people were killed and 11 people were wounded in a shooting at a house party May 22 in Fairfield Township.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy led a news conference on the mass shooting that killed a man, a woman, and injured 12 others at a house party Saturday night in Fairfield Township at Cumberland County Prosecutors Office Monday May 24, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

A third person has been charged in the fatal house party shooting that occurred May 22 in Fairfield Township.

Larry McCrae, 39, of Bridgeton, was charged Thursday with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun after authorities recovered two guns linked to the shooting. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, the investigation does not reveal McCrae as a suspected shooter at the party.

McCrae will be held at the Cumberland County jail, and the state will move for his detention pending trial.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Elliot, 30, of Bridgeton, Asia Hester, 25, of Bridgeton, and Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville, died as a result of the shooting. Eleven others were injured. 

State Police had previously arrested two people in connection with the shooting.

Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

Kevin K. Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Authorities have not said whether the men are related. Both were scheduled to appear in court this week, but their hearings have been delayed.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter/copy editor

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News