Third man arrested after Fairfield party shooting released pending trial

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — The third man arrested on gun charges following a May 22 shooting at a house party has been released from jail pending trial, according to a report from NJ.com.

Larry McCrae, 39, helped plan the house party where the shooting took place, the report said. While searching vehicles at or near the property, police found two handguns in McCrae's car. The guns were not used in the shooting that killed three and injured 11, the report said, and McCrae told police he had them for protection after being shot in 2019.

Assistant Prosecutor Charles Wettstein argued McCrae should remain in jail by referencing prior convictions for hindering apprehension, resisting arrest and simple assault, the report said. Sophia Waldstein, the public defender, pointed out that McCrae had no gun crimes or recent convictions, and now has a stable life working at a nursing home. McCrae has also cooperated throughout the investigation, she added.