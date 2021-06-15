Third man arrested after Fairfield mass shooting released pending trial

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — The third man arrested on gun charges following the May 22 mass shooting has released from jail pending trial, according to a report from NJ.com.

Larry McCrae, 39, helped plan the house party where the shooting eventually took place, the report said. While searching vehicles at or near the property, police found two handguns in McCrae's car. The guns were not used in the shooting that killed three and injured 11, the report said, and McCrae told police he had them for protection after being shot in 2019.

Assistant Prosecutor Charles Wettstein argued that McCrae should remain in jail by referencing prior convictions for hindering apprehension, resisting arrest and simple assault, the report said. Sophia Waldstein, the public defender, pointed out that McCrae had no gun crimes or recent convictions, and now has a stable life working at a nursing home. McCrae has also cooperated throughout the investigation, she added.

McCrae is scheduled to return to court July 15 for a pre-indictment conference, the report said.

The other two suspects, 31-year-old Darrell Dawkins and 36-year-old Kevin Dawkins, remain in jail. Darrell was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm after a handgun was found in the trunk of his car; and Kevin, his step-brother, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses for allegedly firing a handgun after the initial burst of fire. He has not been accused of striking anyone, the report said.

