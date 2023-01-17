Thieves wanted for Cape May County shoplifting thefts

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying alleged shoplifters who twice stole from a township grocery store.
The suspects, police said, allegedly stole from the township's ACME Markets location on both Dec. 20 and Dec. 31.
Police did not say what types of items the suspects took.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodbine barracks at 609-861-5698, and tips can be given anonymously, police said.
