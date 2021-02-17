Therapist from Somers Point sentenced after paying 'enforcer' to assault her ex-boyfriend

A South Jersey therapist was sentenced Tuesday to six months of home detention after she paid $4,000 to an undercover FBI agent who posed as a hit man willing to beat up an ex-boyfriend she said took her money and kept her “in a constant state of fear.”

Diane Sylvia paid the would-be enforcer, but the plan never went through. On Tuesday, the 60-year-old Somers Point woman told U.S. District Judge Joseph Rodriguez in Camden that she recognized her crime and “never truly wanted” to hurt the ex-boyfriend, Tom Houle.

But, she said, “it seemed like the only way to be safe and to make sure he did not hurt anyone else.”

Sylvia, who has a history of mental illness, told the judge she met Houle years ago when they both were patients in an Atlantic City psychiatric hospital. He asked to stay at her place because he was depressed, and she let him, she said. She then learned he was a gambler, and she was a gambling counselor, and thought she could help him.

But over the next seven years that they were together in an on-and-off relationship, “he became manipulative, explosive and blackmailed me by threatening to tell the social work board I was impaired because I had bipolar disorder,” she said. “He kept me in a constant state of fear.”

