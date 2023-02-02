BRIDGETON — Two city teenagers were charged with murder after investigators tied them to a Sunday shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured a 17-year-old girl.

The teens, both 17, also are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose and possession of a prohibited device, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Hours after the shooting, Iban Perez, 21, also was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Prosecutors will ask that a judge detain the teens, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The teenage boy and girl were both found in the 300 block of North Pearl Street by police responding to a shots-fired call at 12:37 a.m. The boy was declared dead at the scene, and the girl was flown to Cooper University Medical Center in stable condition.

Bridgeton man charged in shooting that killed boy, 17, and injured girl BRIDGETON — Authorities have arrested a city man for a shooting that killed a teenager and i…

Since Monday, police Chief Michael Gaimari said he's increased his department's presence at Bridgeton High School because of the shooting. He also discredited threats of gun violence at the school circulating on social media.

Gaimari also said there was fighting reported at the high school Monday, reportedly related to the shooting.

"Parents should know that we work extremely well with the school’s security staff to ensure the safety of all students and we also monitor social media to investigate and determine credibility of information posted or relayed," Gaimari said. "Although we utilize social media in many of our investigations, it can also be a detriment when erroneous information is passed on.”

Gaimari anticipates further arrests in the case, he said.