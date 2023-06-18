ATLANTIC CITY — A 19-year-old city resident died as a result of a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Police arrived to the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue at about 3:33 a.m. for a report of a shooting and found the victim, Temaj Bennett. Bennett was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and an autopsy is pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to their website at ACPO.Tips. Information can be submitted anonymously.
People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 or go to crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit a crime.
