Teenager shot and killed in Bridgeton
Teenager shot and killed in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left a 19-year-old female dead.

Shortly after 3 a.m., officers were called to the Burlington Manor Apartment Complex, police said. There they found the victim, Aaliyah Eubanks, with multiple gunshot wounds but alive in her apartment. She was rushed to Inspira Hospital by Bridgeton Fire Department EMTS where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to police, the investigation is focused on three individuals who were seen entering Eubank's apartment shortly before 3 a.m. and fleeing the scene after the gunshots were heard.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police directly or submit a TIP by logging on to the department’s website at bpdops.com/tips or utilizing a text option at TIP411, subtext "Bridgeton."

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

