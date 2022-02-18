Teenage crime spree ends in auto accident, Egg Harbor Township police say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Three teenage girls were arrested for a series of thefts in the township committed while traveling in a stolen vehicle before crashing, police said.

About 3 p.m. Feb. 3, a township police officer attempted to stop the car, a Black Nissan Rogue, for motor vehicle violations while on Washington Avenue near the Garden State Parkway.

The driver fled at high speeds. Police did not give chase, the department said in a news release.

It was discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Atlantic City and was involved in a shoplifting incident an hour prior in Mays Landing, where the girls stole more than $600 worth of shoes from Rare Pairs in the Hamilton Mall.

Later, at 3:30 p.m., police were called to the English Creek Dollar General for a report of three juveniles shoplifting and smoking marijuana inside the store. Officers responded, but the suspects left the store before they arrived, police said.

About 4 p.m., the stolen Nissan was spotted near English Creek and West Jersey avenues. A short time later, the vehicle was involved in a serious motor vehicle crash on West Jersey, leaving another driver, Mark Hewitt, 51, of the township, severely injured, police said.

The stolen vehicle's occupants were also injured, police said.

While investigating the crash, police received a call from Chickie’s and Pete’s restaurant in reference to three juveniles who dined and dashed, skipping out on a $160 food bill, police said.

Investigators determined the three juveniles, all of whom live in Atlantic City, were involved in all of the above incidents, as well as multiple incidents Jan. 25 that involved a separate stolen motor vehicle. The juveniles were previously charged for those incidents and were released on home detention monitoring bracelets, police said.

All three juveniles were charged accordingly, including charges related to cutting off their electronic monitoring bracelets before participating in the above acts, police said. Two were sent to the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center, while the third was hospitalized with serious injuries resulting from the crash.

