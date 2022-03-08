 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Teen used knife in Pleasantville Middle School fight, police say

  • 0
Middle School, 801 Mill Road, Pleasantville

Middle School in Pleasantville, NJ Tuesday Nov 16, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

PLEASANTVILLE — One of two 13-year-old girls involved in a fight at Pleasantville Middle School was arrested for using a knife during it, city police said Tuesday.

City police were called to the school shortly before 3 p.m. after the fight was reported. The teens were separated and being restrained by school staff when officers arrived, police said.

The knife was confiscated by school staff and handed over to police.

One girl is said to have suffered a "laceration" to her left cheek in the fight.

The other was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The arrested teen will remain under electronic monitoring until she appears in juvenile court, police said.

Police say their investigation into the fight remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Raine by calling the city police department, at 609-641-6100.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Clocks spring forward for Daylight Saving on March 14

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News