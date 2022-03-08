Teen used knife in Pleasantville Middle School fight, police say

PLEASANTVILLE — One of two 13-year-old girls involved in a fight at Pleasantville Middle School was arrested for using a knife during it, city police said Tuesday.

City police were called to the school shortly before 3 p.m. after the fight was reported. The teens were separated and being restrained by school staff when officers arrived, police said.

The knife was confiscated by school staff and handed over to police.

One girl is said to have suffered a "laceration" to her left cheek in the fight.

The other was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The arrested teen will remain under electronic monitoring until she appears in juvenile court, police said.

Police say their investigation into the fight remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Raine by calling the city police department, at 609-641-6100.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.