BRIDGETON — Police are trying to find a pair of men that robbed a teenager late last week.
The 18-year-old said he was approached by two Hispanic men while he was walking on Penn Street around 12:20 p.m. on Friday.
The men, after making threats, stole money from him, police said.
The teen was not injured, police said.
The suspects were described as possibly being two 20-year-old men, one heavier set and the other tall and thin, wearing black clothing. The thinner man also had a cross-body bag around him.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police by calling 856-451-0033 or submit an anonymous tip at bpdops.com/tip/new.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.