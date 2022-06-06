 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen charged following Friday Walmart fire

  • 0

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old is charged with aggravated arson after police say they intentionally started a fire at the township Walmart Friday, forcing a crowd of late afternoon shoppers out of the store.

The teen is also charged with causing widespread damage and criminal mischief, police said.

Between 50-70 shoppers were standing outside in the Walmart's parking lot around 7 p.m. when police and firefighters were arrived at the store, in the 6800 block of the Black Horse Pike.

Upon entry, first responders located the blaze in the store's sporting goods department, police said.

No injuries were reported during the incident, police said.

Anyone with additional information on the incident can be provided to police by emailing CID@ehtpd.com, calling Crime Stoppers, at 609-658-8477, or by visiting crimestoppersatlantic.com

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

