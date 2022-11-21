Teen charged, cited following Egg Harbor Township crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The teenage driver whose car crashed into a tree injuring a passenger on Nov. 1 was arrested and charged with assault by auto, police said on Monday.

The teen was additionally cited for speeding, reckless driving and careless driving, police said in a news release.

The police department's Safety Unit and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit investigated the single-vehicle crash that injured a total of three township students earlier this month.

The teen was driving a 2019 Audi A4 when they lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid another car passing through an intersection of Tremont Avenue and Mill Road. The teen's car swerved off the road and hit a tree.

There was one front-seat and one back-seat passenger in the car, both of whom were also 17-year-olds from the township, police said.

The driver and back-seat passenger were injured and taken to local hospitals, police said.

The front-seat passenger was trapped in the car for about 45 minutes and sustained multiple leg fractures and internal injuries.

The Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company extricated him from the crash, and he was transported to Cooper University Hospital, police said.

Traffic was diverted for about two hours.

The other driver was not issued any citations, police said on Monday.

Speed is considered to be a primary cause, with the Audi estimated to have been more than 40 mph over the speed limit, police said.

Both passengers survived but "have a long road to recovery," police said.