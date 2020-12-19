Teen arrested in October shooting in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a teen boy wanted in an October shooting, the department said Saturday.
The 16-year-old was charged Dec. 11 with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
At 8:46 p.m. Oct. 25, a 31-year-old Pleasantville man walked into AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. The man said he had been shot and robbed in the 1100 block of Ohio Avenue.
At the time, the suspect was on home detention and was wearing an ankle monitor, police said. He was arrested in the same block by Officers Valmir Loga and Kevin Perez and taken to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.
Toys donated to Atlantic City PAL
Vagabond co-owner Tom Harris bags up more toys.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Tom Harris from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City ity
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City ity
Elvis Cadavid, co-owner of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City, adds to the donation pile Tuesday.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Owners of Vagabond along with Wonder Bar, Ducktown bars drop off a large amount of toys which will be donated to Atlantic City PAL Tuesday Dec 15, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
