EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old boy is accused of engaging in sexual contact with a younger child and capturing the encounter on video.

The teenager is charged with aggravated sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child for creating a pornographic video shared over the social media app Snapchat, police said Monday in a news release.

Police began searching for the teen after multiple parents of township students informed them Friday about the video circulating among middle and high schoolers. School officials confirmed the "disturbing" video through a letter sent to parents over the weekend.

Superintendent Kim Gruccio also told parents about the investigation into the video, confirming authorities had located a suspect.

Police did not identify the teenager because he is a minor. They said the teen was brought to an unidentified juvenile detention facility.

It was unclear Monday whether the teenager and younger child were students in the township's school district.

While the full nature of the video's content was not disclosed, police said it depicted the teenager and young child engaging in sexual contact.

Authorities alerted Snapchat of the video and asked that it be removed.

Police warned that copies of the video were likely created and may be circulating. Duplicates should be deleted and police should be notified, the department said.

Snapchat did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday.

Police urged parents to use the video as a focal point of conversations with their children about social media, reminding them about the potential dangers online content can pose.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office assisted.