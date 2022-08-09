Teacher from Stow Creek Township charged with child porn possession

A Salem County school teacher living in Stow Creek Township is accused of taking inappropriate photos of a young girl without her knowledge.
Nicholas Brozina, 44, was arrested Monday and is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of child pornography and invasion of privacy. The charges stem from a three-week investigation by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
Brozina is a teacher with the Salem County Special Services School District. The district has been fully cooperative with investigators, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
The girl he allegedly photographed is not a student in the district, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Brozina was identified after detectives were provided a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected child pornography being uploaded to a device.
The Prosecutor's Office said Brozina had other child pornography images in his possession.
Anyone with information about Brozina's case can call Detective Kyle Mecouch with the Prosecutor's Office at 856-453-0486, ext. 13305, or 856-332-4379. Anonymous tips can be shared at ccpo.tips.
