 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Teacher from Stow Creek Township charged with child porn possession

  • 0
Carousel Cumberland icon

A Salem County school teacher living in Stow Creek Township is accused of taking inappropriate photos of a young girl without her knowledge.

Nicholas Brozina, 44, was arrested Monday and is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of child pornography and invasion of privacy. The charges stem from a three-week investigation by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Brozina is a teacher with the Salem County Special Services School District. The district has been fully cooperative with investigators, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The girl he allegedly photographed is not a student in the district, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Brozina was identified after detectives were provided a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected child pornography being uploaded to a device.

People are also reading…

The Prosecutor's Office said Brozina had other child pornography images in his possession.

Anyone with information about Brozina's case can call Detective Kyle Mecouch with the Prosecutor's Office at 856-453-0486, ext. 13305, or 856-332-4379. Anonymous tips can be shared at ccpo.tips.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Egyptian students develop diabetic testing device that uses waves of light rather than blood

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News