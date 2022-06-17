Tanger Outlets/The Walk looks for more police presence as NAACP convention nears

ATLANTIC CITY — Bail reform and the COVID-19 pandemic have hampered the city's ability to cut down on shoplifting, illegal public drug use and other antisocial activities, a group of merchants and officials agreed at a public safety meeting at Tanger Outlets/The Walk on Friday.

But with the national NAACP convention coming to the nearby Atlantic City Convention Center in July, the group vowed to work together to crack down on repeat offenders, some of whom have threatened staff members and created upsetting scenes for visitors.

"Our biggest concern is safety. Shoplifting is absolutely rampant," Tanger Outlets/The Walk General Manager Linda Berger said at the meeting called by 3rd Ward Councilman and Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz. "My understanding is they are given a slap on the hand and let go."

Broken street lighting in the area also creates a safety hazard, Berger said. Non-working street lights have been an ongoing problem in all parts of the city.

At the meeting Berger asked Atlantic City Police Capt. Rudy Lushina to increase foot patrols in the area and to begin staffing the police substation provided in The Walk and approved by City Council a year ago, which has so far gone unused.

Police are also opening substations on the Boardwalk and in other areas, Lushina said, and are still trying to get furniture and equipment to begin using those locations for processing arrests, storing bikes and restroom facilities.

Berger said the outlets are bringing people into the city, but suburbanites will not come back again if they witness altercations, drug use or shoplifting.

The Walk, which is in Shabazz's ward in the center of the city, is the first thing visitors see when they enter via the Atlantic City Expressway, and is next to the convention center.

"The national NAACP convention is huge for Atlantic City," said Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick. "The spotlight will be on us. ... People all over the country are going to go home and talk. We can get more (national conventions) if it goes well — when it goes well."

The Walk is also just a block from the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, where homeless people are housed. They must leave the facility during the day, so often spend their days in the area near the mission, and some have mental health and addiction problems.

"Police write tickets, but they don't show up in court," said Anthony Mack, owner of the nearby McDonald's restaurant. "It's a revolving door. They are back on the street."

Under bail reform, initiated by a 2017 state law, those arrested no longer have to 'make bail' but are released until trial. Only those deemed a public safety risk are held in jail until trial.

Mack said he recently chased a shoplifter down the street, and he is afraid that dealing with thieves will eventually cause him bodily harm.

"One officer said, 'What do you want me to do about it?'" Mack said. "That's not good."

Dominique Wilkins, the security director for The Walk, said many accused shoplifters do not carry identification and give a different name each time they are caught, then do not show up in court. Some have threatened store workers with violence if the police are called.

"One guy threatened to stab a girl ... that guy is still walking the streets. The car he was driving was stolen," Wilkins said. "We think (police) should always be out here."

All shoplifters should be taken to the police station and fingerprinted, said Lushina.

Police can get arrest warrants from judges on repeat offenders, said Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said, which allows them to be held until trial.

Reynolds suggested getting all stakeholders together regularly to work on quality-of-life issues in the city, and to coordinate efforts.

The meeting was called by Shabazz, and some of the others in attendance were Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic; Fitzpatrick, prosecutor's office Chief of Atlantic County Investigators Bruce K. DeShields, Public Works Assistant Director Crystal Lewis, and AtlantiCare's Vinnie Kirkland.

The group plans to meet again next Friday.

In 2020, The Walk was the center of protests and looting in the wake of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.

The Columbia Sportswear store there boarded up its windows completely for months in 2020 to 2021, as a protest, after shoplifters repeatedly broke windows to get into the store. That store has since left.

After a known, repeat shoplifter was caught recently, Wilkins said, a police officer came and shook the guy's hand and let him go. When he asked why he wasn't being arrested, Wilkins said the officer responded, 'You got your merchandise back.'"

The officer knew the offender, and said it was someone he was working with and trying to help rather than arrest.

Lushina said he would look into how officers are handling shoplifting arrests and retrain them or discipline them, if needed.

